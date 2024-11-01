By Adam Woodward • Updated: 01 Nov 2024 • 19:39 • 1 minute read

Red Cross shelter, Valencia. Credit: Cruz Roja

Marbella City Council has enabled different points in the city for the drop off of basic necessities, such as water, milk, juices, non-perishable foods, and personal cleaning items, among others, to donate to those affected by the floods and in response to the appeal made by the Valencian authorities.

The mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, is applauding ‘support, affection, and solidarity’ of the city towards those affected by the storm and has offered ‘all the means available to the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) and the president of the Valencian Community – where there has been a most terrible catastrophe.’

Also, the mayor highlighted that the city’s fire department ‘has put itself at the disposal of the Valencia authorities as and when they are needed’ and has pointed out that the Red Cross has also provided donation hotline for those who wish to make contributions to help victims of the storms. (See below)

Muñoz also thanked ‘the response from Marbella citizens and their solidarity with those affected.’ ‘For all those who have contacted us and for those who want to contribute, there are places now set up where they can take and donate items needed in Valencia, such as children’s food, nappies, household cleaning products, and warm clothes, such as blankets.

Drop-off points are in Marbella (in the Economato Solidario de la Agrupación de Cofradías on the ground floor of the Plaza de Toros, Felipe Street, 2-4); in San Pedro de Alcántara (Calle Marquês de Estella, number 23, where the Civil Protection base is), from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

Red Cross donations:

Telephone: 900104971

Bizum to: 33512

Campaña de Cáritas. ‘EMERGENCIA DANA VALENCIA‘

Popular: ES19 3159 0078 5716 6338 6025

Caixabank: ES02 2100 8734 6113 0064 8236.

For more information: Click here.