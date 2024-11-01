Driving licence exchange for Brits

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 13:06 • 3 minutes read

Driving in Spain Credit: Gusev Mikhail Evgenievich - Shutterstock

Virginia Westhead, a dual-qualified British solicitor and Spanish abogada, was in La Cala de Mijas, in Malaga, to give a talk on exchanging British driving licences for Spanish ones, something that thanks to a bilateral agreement between the Spanish and British governments is still possible.

She began her talk paying tribute to a Mijas resident, the late Anne Hernandez, whom she knew well and who had done so much to help the foreign community all across Spain.

An agreement between the Spanish and British governments came into force on March 16, 2023, regarding UK drivers in Spain and Spanish drivers in the UK. There had been a period of time previously when some drivers were unable to exchange their licenses, forcing some to have to retake a driving test in Spanish.

Brits have up to 6 months to exchange their licences

In order to drive in Spain, British drivers have up to 6 months in which they can continue using their British license before they are required to apply for an exchange of their licence over to a Spanish one. To exchange a UK driving licence for a Spanish one, the holder of the licence must not have renewed or obtained the licence while being legally resident in Spain after March 2023 and also needs to have passed the medical aptitude test.

In May of 2024, a new appointment system was brought in which requires a digital certificate installed on a computer or registration in the Clave Pin system. On the DGT website, users should enter via the ‘Access to my DGT’ button in the top right of the DGT website. From there, an option titled ‘Driving Licenses appears at the top of the page. From that point, there is an option for booking an appointment. Here is where it gets complicated. While you are able to choose a DGT centre anywhere in the country, appointments tend to run out very quickly, and it is advisable to be ready and connected online at 8am when the new appointment calendar is refreshed. Later in the day, it may be too late and all the appointments have been taken. Once the appointment has been made, there is an online application form that needs to be filled out.

Bilateral agreement on licences allow UK & Spanish governments communicate

The new bilateral agreement allows both the Spanish and UK governments to communicate important information on drivers, such as disqualification notices and points removed from licences. The application requires that UK applicants in Spain enter their ID number and UK National Insurance numbers, so it is good to keep these hand when going through the online process. A code is given during the process, which is valid for 21 days, and if applicants have not managed to find an appointment in that time, after 21 days, they will have to request another.

Virginia highlighted the importance of checking for spelling mistakes in names and addresses, as an error noticed afterwards will mean that the applicant will have to go through the whole process again.

On the day of the appointment, applicants should go to the DGT office they have selected online with plenty of time, taking all the documentation requested plus a photograph of the size requested. Most professional photographers already know the dimensions needed.

One member of the audience brought up a point of interest that many should know: Many of the categories for heavier vehicles than standard cars will be automatically lost from the UK licence exchanged to the Spanish licence. The Standard B licence however does cover motorhome drivers up to vehicles of 3.5 tonnes, but not above.

Once the process is completed, the applicant will be given a temporary licence on a piece of paper which allows the holder to use their car in Spain but not however outside of Spain, something to be factored in when awaiting delivery of the official plastic driving licence card.