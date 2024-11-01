By Johanna Gardener • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 15:44 • 2 minutes read

Emergency services and Local Police say that excessive public help is causing traffic jams and blocking emergency access Credit:X:@TES_PRECARIOS

Local police and emergency services in Valencia are urging well-meaning citizens to refrain from entering flood-affected areas without an approved, coordinated plan, highlighting the need for organized efforts to ensure safety and effective response.

Thousands of volunteers have come from across Valencia and other minicipalities to areas of Valencia affected by DANA and extreme flooding, namely l’Horta Sud. However, as main roads and transport routes remain closed or obstructed, the mass help effort is actually creating traffic jams and further obstacles that are making things more complicated for emergency services. 112 emergency services have issued an important message today: “Please remember: emergency services continue helping to rescue people. They need communication channels to be clear. Avoid taking the car to get around or travelling on the roads to afflicted areas.”

Police warn: Do not enter afflicted areas to help unless it is has been organized and approved

ElDiario.es consulted the police on Thursday, a day before the warning was issued. They advised that citizens should not be entering afflicted areas when it has not been organised or when there is no specialist reason for entering the area. An emergency services worker said: “Ambulances cannot get through.” A soldier recruited in the mammoth task of clearing the area and looking for missing people added: “Many people come to offer help, but without experience it is more dangerous.” Local Police confirmed that it was better not to approach the area unless a specific request for help has been made by authorities or municipalities.

Those wishing to help need to approach local authorities

There are ways to provide organised assistance. The regional emergency secretary stressed that those wishing to help could approach the main directional post in Paiporta in order to negotiate organised and coordinated assistance. Other ways of organising coordinated aid is via telephone numbers provided by the Generalitat Valenciana. In this way, chaos can be avoided and safety is guaranteed for all. The regional executive of the area emphasized: “With deep gratitude for the help that is being offered by locals to the affected populations, we ask that they please do not go to these areas because roads are collapsing and the emergency services cannot access areas in need.”

Transport routes into afflicted flood zones remain blocked or with heavy traffic

112 emergency services have confirmed that significant hold-ups persist in the area and that transport routes into the affected areas are at the point of collapse, making it extremely difficult for emergency services to carry out their crucial work in the area. They insisted that roads need to remain clear at all times and this means that citizens should not be driving to areas affected by flooding. In the neighbourhood of La Torre, Local Police have had to cut access to the zone due to an excess of volunteers or those who simply come to take photos of the devastation. Some organised groups have complained that there is not enough information and there is a substantial lack of authority in afflicted zones so people are not clear about regulations or official advice. One person involved in the recovery effort said: “There are many people but they go help without any idea of what they are doing nor with anybody coordinating the process. This would work better if there were a minimum level of organisation.” So far, people have been offering practical support in the area bringing spades, buckets and brushes but are not well informed on where to go.

For more information on how to help in the area, the Generalitat Valenciana has facilitated the following telephone numbers according to zone:

Utiel: 659289726

Horta Sur: 682177249

Ribera: 619975059

Hoya: 690027099

Castellón: 679161664

