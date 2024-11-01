By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 9:28 • 2 minutes read

Image: Dave Douglas / Facebook

Calling all jazz fans. Don’t miss an exciting evening with Dave Douglas and the Joey Baron Quartet on November 17 at Trui Teatre.

Dave Douglas is a prolific trumpeter, composer, and educator based in New York City, celebrated for his diverse musical style and lyricism.

One of his latest initiatives is a rotating group called Gifts, which includes notable musicians such as guitarist Rafiq Bhatia, drummer Ian Chang, saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, and cellist Tomeka Reid. In October 2023, Gifts toured Europe and is scheduled to return in March 2024.

Grammy Nominations

Douglas’s contributions to improvised music have earned him significant accolades, including a Doris Duke Artist Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, an Aaron Copland Award, and two Grammy Award nominations. His extensive career includes over 60 original recordings as a leader and more than 500 published works.

Current ensembles include the Dave Douglas Quintet; Sound Prints, co-led with saxophonist Joe Lovano; OVERCOME, featuring vocalists Fay Victor and Camila Meza; and If There Are Mountains, a sextet with pianist Elan Mehler that incorporates haiku and poetry from vocalist Dominique Eade. He also participates in special projects like big bands and tributes, such as Dizzy Atmosphere: Dizzy Gillespie at Zero Gravity.

Educator & Programmer

In addition to his artistic endeavours, Douglas has been an educator and programmer. From 2002 to 2012, he served as the artistic director of the Workshop in Jazz and Creative Music at the Banff Centre in Canada. He co-founded and currently serves as president of the Festival of New Trumpet Music, which celebrated its 17th anniversary in 2020. Douglas is on the faculty at Mannes School of Music and The New School of Jazz and Contemporary Music, and he was the Artistic Director of the Bergamo Jazz Festival until 2019.

Music Platform

In 2005, he founded Greenleaf Music, a platform for his recordings, sheet music, podcasts, and the works of other modern jazz artists. Greenleaf Music has produced nearly 100 releases and will celebrate its twentieth anniversary in 2025. The platform also features a podcast with interviews from over 90 creative artists and has established a strong subscription model for exclusive content.

Join the fun at Trui Teatre, located at Camí de Son Rapinya, 29, Ponent, 07013 Palma. For more information, call (+34) 971 78 32 79.

To book your tickets, visit jazzvoyeurfestival.es or truiteatre.es.