By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 8:38
Image: Délica Chamber Orchestra.
The Délica Chamber Orchestra, one of the most exciting young ensembles in classical music, invites you to experience music in a whole new way.
This remarkable group, composed exclusively of talented women from renowned European orchestras in countries including England, Germany, Austria, Hungary, France, and Spain, offers a repertoire that spans from baroque to contemporary music, crossing into various genres and styles.
With plans to perform on renowned stages worldwide – including Elche’s Teatro Real, the National Auditorium, and Cadogan Hall in London – the Délica Chamber
Orchestra is committed to offering a balanced selection of traditional masterpieces and lesser-known gems.
On November 17, at the Gran Teatro de Elche, Délica will perform iconic film scores by legendary composers like Ennio Morricone, Hans Zimmer, and John Williams.
Expect a programme filled with favourites such as The Da Vinci Code, Mission Impossible, Game of Thrones, Schindler’s List, Pirates of the Caribbean, Avatar, and more.
To book tickets, visit Gran Teatro Elche at C/ Kursaal, 1, 03203 Elx, with box office hours from Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM, and 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM.
The box office also opens an hour before showtime on performance days. For more details, call the theatre at (+34) 966 658 147.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
