Fuengirola half marathon

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 18:46 • 1 minute read

2,000+ Fuengirola runners. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola.

Fuengirola will hold its annual half marathon on Saturday, November 10. The test is approved by the Spanish Athletics Federation, and the registration period is open until November 6.

The race is due to take place at 9.30am, and over 1,500 runners have already signed up to participate in the main race and another 500 in the 5-kilometre race. ‘We are already preparing this great celebration of sport of Fuengirola: the Half Marathon, which this year reaches its seventh year.’ Ana Mula, mayor of Fuengirola.

The registration fee for the half marathon is €12 for members of the Fuengirola athletics clubs and €30 euros for everyone else. The registration fee for the 5-kilometre test will be €8 on the website dorsalchip.es. All participants in the Half Marathon must be over 18 years old, and those in the 5-kilometre race must be over 16 years old. In 2023, 401 women took part, and the challenge this year is ‘at least to reach 500 women running in Fuengirola,’ said Mula.

In addition, the runner’s bag ‘will again be generous and surprising so that participants have a great memory of our Half Marathon with the T-shirt that illustrates iconic monuments of the city such as ‘La Peseta’.’

The council is asking those planning to enter the town on the Saturday morning to leave plenty of time for their journeys, as there will be traffic restrictions between 9am and 12pm in the western part of the town, from the harbour to Sohail Castle.