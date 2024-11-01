Insurance claims for storm damage in Spain

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 11:08 • 2 minutes read

Storm damage Credit: Juris Teivans - Shutterstock

Storms and heavy rains have caused havoc across the country, especially in Andalusia, Castilla de la Mancha, and Valencia.

Apart from the heartbreaking tragedy, many homes and cars were affected either by flooding, fallen walls, or falling tree branches. Who takes care of it? Do you know what steps you should take if you are one of those affected by the storms?

Generally, insurers consider ‘extraordinary risks’ those caused by natural phenomena, from floods to hurricanes, earthquakes, etc., as well as damage caused by acts of terrorism, not something covered in their policies. However, all is not lost. The Consorcio de Compensación de Seguros (Insurance Compensation Consortium), a public body that works as an insurer against these claims caused by extraordinary events, but only if the claimant already has an insurance policy on the property with a private insurer. So, if the owner of a vehicle, for example, has their insurance up to date, it will be the Consorcio that pays compensation for storm damage.

Always check insurance policy for storm cover first

In any case, the particular insurance policy should always be reviewed first to ensure who is responsible for compensating for the damage. In some comprehensive insurance policies, for example, policy holders may be entitled to compensation, and the claim would be quicker.

A case in point would be one British couple living in Elche who suffered storm damage to their home. On reviewing their policy, which was one of the lowest cost policies they found, they discovered that their house was not covered by this freak weather, or, for that matter, a variety of incidents one would have hoped to have seen on the policy. Strangely enough, the insurance company had included things falling from the sky, such as satellites, for some reason, something they would cover. However, in the case of these storms, they do not cover damage to the house, and the policyholders have to make a claim with the Consorcio de Compensación. So, check the policy first.

In the areas most affected by the October storms, the government has declared that these be considered ‘zonas catastroficas’, and therefore a claim made to the Consorcio de Compensación de Seguros should theoretically be much more agile. Claims to the Consorcio can be made via www.consorseguros.es, where they give the opportunity to translate the page into English.