By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 01 Nov 2024

Sweet sensation: ChocoMad chocolate fest lands in Málaga!

Date: November 8-10, 2024. Time: 10 AM – 8 PM. Location: CSI Idea, El Peñon, Alhaurín de la Torre.

Málaga’s set for a cocoa-crammed carnival as ChocoMad – the International Chocolate Salon – returns with an indulgent bang! Forget your average chocolate fair; this is a full-on fiesta for chocoholics everywhere. Brace your taste buds and bring your sweet tooth because this three-day bonanza promises to be every cocoa lover’s dream come true.

ChocoMad by the numbers

14,000 visitors from across the globe, all here for the love of chocolate.

24 show-cookings led by top-tier chocolatiers over three delicious days.

60 national and international exhibitors ready to dazzle your senses.

Showcasing talent and temptation

Be ready to be dazzled and drizzled as you watch the finest chocolatiers display jaw-dropping chocolate sculptures. Each exhibit is a work of art, blending creativity and craftsmanship to leave you in pure chocolate wonderland.

Decadent tastings galore…

And, of course, what would a chocolate festival be without tastings? Dive into creamy concoctions and tempting truffles, from classic flavours to mind-bendingly exotic fusions. It’s a chocolate-tasting adventure like no other…

Watch, learn, and taste – showcookings!

Want to learn from the maestros themselves? Join in as top chefs and chocolatiers take to the stage for live showcookings, giving you a front-row seat to the finest chocolate alchemy known to man, or woman of course. It’s your chance to pick up a trick or two from the best in the business. Bring your note-pad chocolate nerds!

Stock up on artisan chocolate.

Got a soft spot for artisanal sweets? Here’s your chance to snag unique treats from all corners of the world. Take home an exotic bar, a rich truffle, or anything that makes your heart melt and your tastebuds sing.

Ecuador: celebrating the origin of cacao.

This year, ChocoMad pays tribute to Ecuador, the birthplace of the cacao bean. Explore the rich history and heritage of chocolate and see how Ecuador’s beans have made a lasting mark on this beloved treat.

Are you a chocoholic entrepreneur?

Fancy joining the line-up? There’s still time to snag a spot among this global gathering of cacao creators. Secure your stand now and be part of a celebration that brings the world of chocolate to Málaga.

For more info or to book your place, reach out at www.chocomad.org.

