Malaga the new the economic powerhouse

01 Nov 2024
Malaga
Malaga is the second province in the country in growth in tax collection, testimony to the success story behind the Malaga brand.
State tax revenues have increased by 20.5 percent so far in 2024, compared to the rise of 7.9 percent recorded in the country as a whole. Malaga province is placed behind Vizcaya (province of Bilbao).
In terms of income tax, Malaga province grew at a rate of 40 percent in the first half of 2024. Almost €2 billion was collected in personal income tax, companies, or VAT between January and June 2024, contrasted with the €1.3 billion in 2023.
The Malaga province is clearly on the move and rapidly becoming the place for business to be, having surpassed both the Andalusian and the Spanish growth rates.
The most dynamic sectors are tourism, construction, agriculture, technology services, and logistics. 90 International Companies Choose Malaga for Expansion (2019-2023). In the past five years, 90 international companies have selected Malaga as the location for their headquarters or offices, or to expand their operations.
In May 2024, Social Security registrations (new jobs) rose by 11,763, while unemployment decreased by 4,198, marking the second biggest drop in the country after Madrid. The province’s unemployment now stands at 122,784, the lowest since 2008.
Valencia and Malaga have been recognised as Spain’s top business destinations, surpassing traditional hubs like Madrid and Barcelona. Previously, Spain’s two largest cities dominated the corporate meetings and events sector, according to Consultia Business Travel, a Spanish company specialising in comprehensive business travel management and consultancy.
