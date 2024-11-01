Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
01 Nov 2024
Mallorca on alert for heavy rain. |Credit: Flickr: Timo Adam
The city council of Palma takes preventive measures during the long weekend beginning November 1 after the orange alert forecast for the storm DANA, while the Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) and the 112 Emergency Service are urging Balearic residents to exercise extreme caution.
Reflecting on the damage caused by recent storms and with rainfall expected to reach 50 litres per square metre within an hour, Palma’s deputy mayor, Javier Bonet, has announced a series of safety measures. Alongside deploying additional firefighters, local police, Civil Protection units, and 20 Emaya (Municipal Water And Sewage Company) municipal brigades, the city council will also temporarily close several parks and cemeteries from Friday November 1 at 2:00 pm until Monday November 4.
Affected parks include Passeig Sagrera, Bellver Forest, Son Tarres Park, and Ses Vies Park. However, in recognition of All Saints’ Day, cemeteries will remain accessible to visitors from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm.
Additionally, as a proactive measure following recent flooding incidents in Valencia, the city council will assist homeless individuals in flood-risk areas by providing temporary accommodation for the duration of the alert.
AEMET warns of intense storm activity due to large-scale convective systems that will likely affect the Balearic Sea and surrounding islands, with rainfall of up to 50 mm expected in an hour and totals reaching 120 mm in 12 hours.
The agency offers real-time weather forecasts online for those wishing to monitor conditions as they develop. 112 Emergency Service, which has activated the Severity Index 1 (IG1) of the Meteobal Plan for rain and storms, reminds residents to follow safety recommendations, such as staying clear of flood-prone areas, avoiding basement and low areas, checking household drainage systems, keeping mobile phones charged, and calling 112 for emergencies.With these measures in place, Palma’s city council alongside the Balearic Goverment and the 112 Emergency Service hope to mitigate the impact of this storm, keeping residents informed and as safe as possible throughout the coming days.
