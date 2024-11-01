Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
01 Nov 2024
Mijas' new sustainable goods distribution system!
Credit: Shutterstock, Stock-Asso
Mijas gears up for sustainable shake-up in goods distribution!
Mayor inks game-changing pact with industry titans to make deliveries greener and leaner.
It’s all systems go in Mijas as the Ayuntamiento rolls out ambitious plans to revolutionise the way goods are distributed across town! In a bold move towards sustainability and efficiency, Mayor Ana Mata has teamed up with the Spanish Association of Commercial Codification – better known as AECOC – and its Logistics and Transport head honcho, María Tena, to launch a forward-thinking distribution model.
The grand scheme aims to ease inner-city mobility while keeping Mijas on the map as a green pioneer within Andalusia. Mayor Mata didn’t hold back on her vision for the town’s new direction, declaring, “Streamlining our local mobility will have a ripple effect on every Mijas resident, making the town more livable and efficient.”
The Mijas plan is rolling out in three phases. Phase One kicks off with a think tank of logistics experts brainstorming the best routes and strategies to cut down congestion and emissions, bringing an environmentally-friendly edge to every delivery. Phase Two will see this strategy fleshed out into a detailed work programme, setting the wheels of change in motion. Finally, in Phase Three, the project enters a ‘keep calm and carry on’ mode with close supervision to ensure the plan stays on course.
María Tena, speaking for AECOC, couldn’t have been more upbeat. “This agreement marks a turning point in urban goods distribution for Mijas,” she enthused, hinting that Mijas could be the model for similar initiatives across Spain.
With AECOC in the driver’s seat, Mijas is backed by one of Spain’s most influential business organisations, uniting the giants and the little guys alike. With sectors spanning food and drink, textiles, health, hospitality, and more, AECOC’s massive 34,000-strong network means this initiative brings some serious clout – accounting for nearly a quarter of the national GDP!
This is one distribution deal where the benefits stack up for both the industry and the town, propelling Mijas into a future where sustainable goods distribution could be the name of the game.
