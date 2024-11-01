Nationwide transport strike disrupts services in Murcia

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
01 Nov 2024
RESIDENTS throughout the Region of Murcia should prepare for disruptions as a nationwide passenger transport strike kicked off on Monday, October 28.
The strike, called by unions, will continue on several dates—November 11, 28, and 29, December 5 and 9—and could stretch indefinitely from December 23.
In response, Murcia’s regional government has set minimum transport services to help people reach work, school, and medical facilities. Regular bus services will operate at 60 per cent during peak hours (6:30-9:00 am, 1:00-3:00 pm, and 7:00-9:00 pm) and 40 per cent at other times. Special transport, such as school and work buses, will run at full capacity on strike days.
Officials hope for a resolution between unions, transport companies, and the national government to prevent ongoing disruption. The goal, they say, is to balance citizens’ need for reliable transport with the right to strike, allowing essential travel to continue across the region. The specific dates aim to disrupt Black Friday, the December bank holidays, and Christmas.
