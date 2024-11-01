Nationwide transport strike disrupts services in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 12:23 • 1 minute read

Strike Impact on Murcia Image: Shutterstock/Bilanol

RESIDENTS throughout the Region of Murcia should prepare for disruptions as a nationwide passenger transport strike kicked off on Monday, October 28.

Impact on residents and commuters in Murcia

The strike, called by unions, will continue on several dates—November 11, 28, and 29, December 5 and 9—and could stretch indefinitely from December 23.

Government measures to ensure essential transport

In response, Murcia’s regional government has set minimum transport services to help people reach work, school, and medical facilities. Regular bus services will operate at 60 per cent during peak hours (6:30-9:00 am, 1:00-3:00 pm, and 7:00-9:00 pm) and 40 per cent at other times. Special transport, such as school and work buses, will run at full capacity on strike days.

Hopes for a quick resolution

Officials hope for a resolution between unions, transport companies, and the national government to prevent ongoing disruption. The goal, they say, is to balance citizens’ need for reliable transport with the right to strike, allowing essential travel to continue across the region. The specific dates aim to disrupt Black Friday, the December bank holidays, and Christmas.

Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events here