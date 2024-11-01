Parque de la Batería saved by intense rainfall

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 9:35 • 1 minute read

Lake in Parque de la Batería. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos.

Among the devastation and tragedy, the intense precipitation brings some glimmer of hope for the water situation in the Costa del Sol.

In the Parque de la Batería in Torremolinos, the lake has been completely refilled with only the precipitation that fell in one day on Tuesday, October 30. It had been practically dry throughout the summer, after the town hall had ordered at the beginning of the year that the lake be emptied to water the rest of the park’s greenery. Rowing boats had been stopped, and there hasn’t been a fountain most of the year.

It has been a year since Torremolinos initiated emergency water-saving measures

4.5 million litres of the lake had been used to irrigate green areas and trees. The reserves ran out in August, leaving the park in danger of withering completely. Doubt hung over the future of the park, a green lung in the Carihuela neighbourhood of Torremolinos, as debates in council chambers centred on the tough reality of maintaining such a large lake in a 3-year drought and a changing climate.

It has been a year since Torremolinos initiated emergency water-saving measures, in line with the rest of the towns in the Costa del Sol. In September, the Junta de Andalucía authorised a new survey into the area’s aquifer under Torremolinos. The project, carried out by the council’s supply contractor, sought to guarantee an alternative source of water for consumption and has required a complex unified environmental authorisation with the involvement of delegations of the Andalusian Government.