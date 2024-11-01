By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 01 Nov 2024 • 15:19 • 1 minute read

Brace yourself! Spain’s petrol and diesel prices surge for the third time. Learn about the price trends, EU comparisons, and what’s driving the costs. Credit: Shutterstock, ako photography

Pump it Up! Spain feeling the pinch as petrol prices hit a two-month peak.

Spain’s petrol prices are revving up once again, marking the third consecutive rise after a short-lived summer slump. Just as people thought they’d seen the back of soaring costs, the average price per litre now stands at a lofty €1.507 for petrol and €1.3925 for diesel. This latest hike makes it the priciest fuel we’ve seen since mid-September, according to fresh data from the European Union’s Petroleum Bulletin.

How much to fill ‘er up? Brace yourselves…

For the average 55-litre petrol tank, the bill now comes in at a hefty €82.88, though a glimmer of relief remains compared to last year. This time in 2023, the cost would’ve set you back a whopping €91.41! Diesel drivers fare a bit better, with a tank costing €76.60 –still €14.37 less than a year ago when prices peaked at €90.97.

Keeping it real- Spain’s fuel is still lower than EU averages

Despite the uptick, Spanish and expat motorists are still forking out less than their EU neighbours. Average petrol prices across the bloc sit at a steeper €1.643 per litre, with Eurozone rates even higher at €1.695. Diesel follows the same trend, costing €1.527 across the EU and €1.551 in the Eurozone, putting Spain firmly among Europe’s cheapest for fuel.

Still shy of pre-Ukraine war levels.

Even with the recent rise, we’re far from the sky-high prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In early 2022, petrol was perched at €1.591 and diesel at €1.479 per litre. And let’s not forget last July’s jaw-dropping records – a head-spinning €2.141 for petrol and €2.1 for diesel.

Why the steady climb?

The price tag on fuel is driven by everything; crude oil rates, taxes, and raw material costs to logistics and margins. Right now, diesel’s been playing second fiddle to petrol for 87 weeks running.

The bottom line: Keep an eye on the pump and one foot on the brakes.

Find more news stories from around the Costa del Sol.

Get all the most important Spanish news in English with Euro Weekly News.