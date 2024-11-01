By Nina Cook • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 15:29 • 2 minutes read

Creators urge the EU to take a stand on AI's invasive impact on art and originality. | Credit: Nina Cook

In the latest move against artificial intelligence (AI) “borrowing” a bit too liberally, creators across Europe are demanding that the EU follow through on its AI Act.

This legislation, designed to address the impact of AI across industries, includes a framework to safeguard artistic and intellectual property. But creators argue that the current enforcement might be too weak to handle the superhuman speed at which AI technology is evolving.

Why creatives are deeply concerned about AI

AI is no longer just making playlists; it’s producing its own art, music, and even literature. As AI develops and perfects skills that were once uniquely human, creators now worry that the originality and soul of their artform could be at risk. Artists, musicians, and writers are speaking up, urging the EU to protect their rights, so their unique contributions aren’t swallowed up by AI’s digital paintbrush or imaginary keyboard.

The AI Act, in theory, is Europe’s answer to these concerns, aiming to implement safeguards that protect intellectual property from being transformed by AI systems into something unrecognisable, uncredited, and unhuman. But creators argue that without a strong push from policymakers, these protections could end up as little more than digital ink on virtual paper.

What’s in the AI Act?

At its core, the AI Act intends to regulate high-risk AI applications across industries. It’s meant to create boundaries for how AI can be used, ensuring technology serves society’s best interests and respects existing rights. For creators, the Act’s implementation means potential control over how AI uses their work—something particularly important in an era when AI’s creations are becoming more difficult to distinguish from human-made works.

However, without concrete implementation details and, more importantly, enforcement measures, creators fear the AI Act will lack the teeth needed to protect their intellectual property and their artistic industry as a whole. This concern has prompted an open letter from hundreds of creators, calling on EU leaders to step up.

What’s next? Stronger protections, or status quo?

Whether the EU’s AI Act will become the protective fortress creators need remains to be seen. Still, their collective call for meaningful enforcement raises an important question: who ultimately controls creativity in the age of AI? With more voices joining the debate, the pressure is on EU policymakers to create a regulatory framework that recognises and respects human ingenuity and the human spirit—and keeps AI innovation from running away with the art world.

