By Letara Draghia • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 21:41 • 2 minutes read

Rebekah Vardy with her husband, footballer Jamie Vardy. Credit: Instagram @beckyvardy

Rebekah Vardy’s latest swing at Coleen Rooney is the launch of an appeal against ruling costs in the infamous Wagatha Christie trial.

For fans of celebrity news, this ongoing high-profile case has captured much attention and intrigue.

The feud between the footballers’ wives, aka WAGs, began when Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking fabricated stories about her to the press. This resulted in a widely publicised libel trial, with Vardy suing Rooney. However, in July 2022, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that Rooney’s allegations were “substantially true,” ordering Mrs Vardy to cover 90 per cent of Mrs Rooney’s court costs, which initially included an £800,000 (€953,912) payment.

Rebekah Vardy’s appeal against £1.8 million (€2.1 million) costs ruling

Rebekah Vardy is now contesting the financial burden of Mrs Rooney’s claimed legal bill, which amounts to £1,833,906.89 – a figure that, as reported by Express, is more than three times Mrs Rooney’s “agreed costs budget of £540,779.07.” Vardy’s legal representative, Jamie Carpenter KC, argued that this amount is “disproportionate.”

In a three-day court hearing, Vardy’s lawyers sought a reduction in the costs, alleging “serious misconduct” on the part of Rooney’s legal team. According to them, Mrs Rooney’s lawyers had “deliberately understated” their costs. However, Robin Dunne, representing Mrs Rooney, responded that “there has been no misconduct” and that it was “illogical to say that we misled anyone.”

No misconduct found among Coleen Rooney’s legal team

Senior Costs Judge Andrew Gordon-Saker concluded that Mrs Rooney’s legal team had not acted improperly. Consequently, he ruled that it was “not an appropriate case” to reduce the costs payable by Mrs Vardy.

Following this, Mrs Vardy was ordered to pay an additional £100,000 (€119,238) to Mrs Rooney while the full amount owed is yet to be determined.

Reports suggest that Coleen Rooney is set to appear in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and is being offered £1.5 million (€1.7 million) for her participation in the show. Mrs Rooney allegedly expressed that she wants to “set the record straight about Wagatha Christie” during her time in the jungle.

Whether it is the ongoing legal developments or Coleen’s rumoured TV appearance, this feud between two prominent WAGs shows no signs of disappearing from public attention anytime soon.

