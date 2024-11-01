By Letara Draghia • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 20:36 • 1 minute read

Credit: Instagram @rubenanorimofficial

After much speculation, Manchester United have officially confirmed Ruben Amorim as their new manager. Amorim, who previously managed Sporting CP, takes the reins at Old Trafford after United activated his £8.3 million (€9.6 million) release clause.

Ruben will sign a three-year contract and officially begin his role on November 11.

Van Nistelrooy continues as Man Utd’s interim coach

Amorim’s delayed arrival means that interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in charge for the upcoming games, including this Sunday’s match against Chelsea.

Amorim, aged 39, replaces ex-manager Erik ten Hag, who was dismissed following a difficult start to the season.

Ruben Anorim’s challenges ahead

Last season, Man Utd experienced a record-low eighth-place finish in the Premier League and a disappointing Champions League group-stage exit. Despite these challenges, Amorim’s appointment comes with high expectations, thanks to his impressive background.

The Portuguese manager began his coaching career in 2018 with third-tier club Casa Pia but had a rough start. He even offered his resignation early on after facing a suspended one-year ban for providing match instructions without the required coaching badges. In 2019, he briefly considered a return to Benfica as Under-23s manager but eventually took over Braga’s reserve side, quickly earning a promotion to first-team head coach.

During his short stint at Braga, Amorim led the team to a Taca da Liga triumph, which caught the eye of Sporting CP.

Ruben Anorim’s impressive record with Sporting CP

Under Amorim’s leadership, Sporting CP ended their 19-year title drought, winning two Portuguese league titles and two more Taca da Liga trophies.

Last season, Amorim led Sporting CP to securing 29 wins out of 34 league matches. He has also led the team to a strong start in their current title defence, winning all nine of their league games so far, as well as taking seven points from their first three Champions League fixtures.

Ruben Amorim is known for his tactical flexibility, his ability to improve players, and his commitment to developing young talent. Many fans see Amorim’s arrival as a promising sign for the club.

Fans will be eager to see if Amorim can replicate his past successes and bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

