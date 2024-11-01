By Adam Woodward • Updated: 01 Nov 2024 • 21:38 • 1 minute read

Scene from the latest Nativity scene made from chocolate. Credit: Francis Dueñas Aperador, Facebook.

A visit to the world’s biggest chocolate Nativity scene is planned by Age Concern, San Pedro de Alcántara.

Situated in the town of Rute in the province of Cordoba, there is a long tradition of making Christmas sweets, especially chocolate. Ultimately, this developed into making a yearly Nativity scene out of chocolate. Covering an area of some 65 square metres, the Nativity scene is made from 1,600 kilos of chocolate and approximately 50 kilos of fondant. The chocolate crib is considered the largest in the world.

The whole creation takes months to build and needs the talents of up to seven pastry chefs. In addition to the Nativity scene, there are fabulous edible castles, villages with dwarves, and even a candy river.

Among the characters depicted in chocolate are the Pope and members of the Spanish Royal family. The whole event is not just one of a kind in Andalusia, but one of a kind in the whole world, which draws visitors from around the globe, not forgetting the incredible sugar and ham museums.

As this is a first for Age Concern Marbella – San Pablo, the success of the trip depends on having enough numbers to cover the cost of transportation at an affordable price for everyone. The cost of this wonderful trip will be just €30, and they need just 30 people to ensure it goes ahead. So don’t delay and contact them as soon as possible. They will be asking for payment in full at the time of booking.

To register your interest, contact events@ageconcernmarbella.com.