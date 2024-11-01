Tapas crawl in Alhaurín de la Torre

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 18:08 • 1 minute read

Tuna group Credit: Tuna Derecho Zaragoza - Facebook

The Ruta de la Tapa (Tapas Route) returns to Alhaurín de la Torre from Thursday, November 7 until Sunday, November 10.

There are 14 participating tapas bars in Alhaurín de la Torre, and it will coincide with the Tunas Festival from Friday 8 and 9. A tuna, in this case, is not a fish but a group or brotherhood of university students or members of a tuna society who, wearing traditional 17th-century clothes, travel around the streets like minstrels, entertaining passersby with music and song.

The Ruta de la Tapa is a type of quest or pub crawl with more of a focus on the food than the booze. The objective is to try as many tapas from the list of bars as possible. Each participating bar will have a scorecard that is filled in bar having a drink and tapa at each bar and getting the card stamped in each establishment.

At the end of the weekend, participants are able to exchange their scorecard for some prizes depending on how many tapas they have sampled. They can then vote on which tapa was the best.

The participating Tuna groups will tour each of the bars and restaurants to liven up the route, but more performances, contests, and shows have also been planned that will be announced sooner the date.