By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 01 Nov 2024 • 12:25 • 3 minutes read

The pickle sandwich found in New York delis is one of the top foods going viral on TikTok Credit:X:@tinasan05806292

In an age where food trends can spark travel plans, certain dishes have become so iconic and viral on social media platforms like TikTok that people journey across the globe just to savour a single, must-try bite.

Everyone knows that visiting a new place means trying some of its traditional cuisine. Nobody visits the US without trying its pancakes or pretzels or to Italy without indulging in its pizza and pasta. But what if people were travelling solely to sample one single delicacy. This is the case for several foods from across the globe which have gone viral on social media and are drawing in visitors from miles around just for a sneaky sample of the tasty treats.

Chocolate bar in Dubai: the most viral food on TikTok

One shop in Dubai went viral on TikTok this summer for its unique chocolate bar. It became in fact the most sought-after food item on TikTok after the social media platform began encouraging travellers – foodies or otherwise – to take trips around the globe with the singular objective of tasting a food item gone viral. These foods are usually native to a particular region or even to one single shop or restaurant, as is the case with the Dubai chocolate bar. The chocolate bar in question has a soft, moist filling of pistachio, tahini paste and Knafeh, which is a popular Middle Eastern sweet treat made from shreeded filo pastry and often made with cheese. It is then coated in Swiss milk chocolate. It is produced by an independent chocolate-maker in the UAE and became famous when social media food influencer, Maria Vehera, posted a video of herself sampling the delight in her car, attracting millions of views. To get your hands on one of these bars, expect to pay around 68.25 UAD (around €17 or £14).

New York’s pickle sandwich: a tasty green morsel

In New York City, similar trends can be seen with the pickle sandwich phenomena. That’s right. New York City is flaunting its unique pickle sandwich which comes exactly as it says on the tin: two cored out gherkins with a sandwich filling of cured meats or cheeses. Americans and non-Americans have been travelling to a deli in the Big Apple to get a slice of culinary action and try the unusual green morsel. An employee at the Seven Brothers deli told news site Nextstar: “We’ve met people from Upstate New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts.” According to the deli, it sells over 200 of the salty appetisers per day.

Is it a baked potato that takes your fancy? It is if you’re Australian

What seems to do it for Australians is a UK baked potato. Two brothers who opened a jacket potato van in Preston have seen their snack take off beyond belief since it went viral on TikTok. Australians apparently travel across the globe just to devour the treat despite the 23 hour journey and sinuously long queues. Let’s hope the spud with its baked beans, chilli con carne or garlic butter makes it all worthwhile.

Forget the Eiffel Tower and Champs Élysées. TikTok fans are heading to Paris for Le Beurre Bordier. The high quality butter is judged to be the best in the world and it isn’t going unnoticed with fans arriving from far and wide to take home a sample of the brand. It is churned by hand in a wooden cylinder and has added flavoured with ingredients including seaweed and pepper.

Go to Florence to see the basilicas, art galleries and famous paintings. But don’t forget to grab yourself a focaccia sandwich on the way. The well-stuffed panini, including fillings from truffle salami, pistachio cream, stracciatella cheese and fig jam, sells as many as 10,000 per day in All’Antico Vinaio, a shop in Florence and also has outlets across Italy and parts of the US. The gastronomical snack was concocted before TikTok was invented but this hasn’t prevented it from going viral.

People want a taste of “leche frita” in Spain!

So, what about more local waters? Many come to Spain to try “leche frita” (fried milk). This spongy, milk dessert is similar to the torrija, a sweet, bread and milk based pudding often eaten during Semana Santa (Holy Week). Leche frita is one of the most basic desserts going, but nevertheless has garnered thousands of views online. It is made from flour added with milk and sugar and then fried when the consistency becomes thick and sticky. The delicious result is a dish with a crusty coating and creamy insides.

In a world where social media continues to shape our tastes and travel aspirations, viral foods on TikTok have created a unique culinary phenomenon. These “superstar foods” not only captivate viewers with their innovative flavours, visual appeal, and cultural twists but also inspire people to pack their bags and travel just to experience them firsthand. Food-inspired travel seems poised to become a vibrant, defining trend of the coming years.

