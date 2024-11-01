Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 20:01
• 1 minute read
Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.
Elda has put together a wide-ranging program of guided activities for weekends in November, offering tours and dramatised visits to key historical and cultural sites.
These activities, which are free of charge, include visits to the Castle-Palace, the Monastil Archaeological Site, and tours focused on Republican Elda and the origins of the local footwear industry.
Participation requires prior registration, which can be done by phone at 966 980 300, WhatsApp at 647 851 758, or email at turismo@elda.es.
Throughout November, guided tours of Elda Castle are available every Sunday at 10:00.AM and midday, with each group limited to 25 participants.
Additionally, there are tours of the Monastil site and Torreta (watchtower) on November 2, 9, 17, 23, and 30, with tours starting at 10:00.am and allowing for groups of up to 15 people.
For those interested in a more immersive experience, the dramatised visit “The Voices of the Republic” will take place on November 10, with sessions at 11.00.AM and 11:30.AM accommodating a maximum of 30 people per group.
On November 17, another dramatised visit, “Elda, the Origin of an Industry,” will be held at the same times and with the same group size limit.
Finally, a guided tour of the Monastil Archaeological Site is scheduled for November 24 at 11:00.AM, with a maximum of 25 participants per group.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.