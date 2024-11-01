By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 20:01 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Elda has put together a wide-ranging program of guided activities for weekends in November, offering tours and dramatised visits to key historical and cultural sites.

These activities, which are free of charge, include visits to the Castle-Palace, the Monastil Archaeological Site, and tours focused on Republican Elda and the origins of the local footwear industry.

Prior Registration

Participation requires prior registration, which can be done by phone at 966 980 300, WhatsApp at 647 851 758, or email at turismo@elda.es.

Throughout November, guided tours of Elda Castle are available every Sunday at 10:00.AM and midday, with each group limited to 25 participants.

Additionally, there are tours of the Monastil site and Torreta (watchtower) on November 2, 9, 17, 23, and 30, with tours starting at 10:00.am and allowing for groups of up to 15 people.

Dramatised Routes

For those interested in a more immersive experience, the dramatised visit “The Voices of the Republic” will take place on November 10, with sessions at 11.00.AM and 11:30.AM accommodating a maximum of 30 people per group.

On November 17, another dramatised visit, “Elda, the Origin of an Industry,” will be held at the same times and with the same group size limit.

Finally, a guided tour of the Monastil Archaeological Site is scheduled for November 24 at 11:00.AM, with a maximum of 25 participants per group.