By Letara Draghia • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

Chopin monument, Credit: Pixabay,

A previously unknown waltz by the legendary Polish composer Frédéric Chopin has been found nearly two centuries after his death.

It is the first new Chopin work to emerge since the late 1930s, making it a significant find for classical music enthusiasts worldwide.

Robinson McClellan’s rare find: Chopin manuscript

The manuscript was unearthed by Robinson McClellan, Associate Curator of Music Manuscripts and Printed Music at the Morgan Library, New York. McClellan first encountered the sheet music in 2019 while filing the Satz Collection. Although it was labelled as work by Chopin, McClellan initially struggled to match the composition to any known Chopin waltzes. He reached out to Professor Jeffrey Kallberg, a leading Chopin expert from the University of Pennsylvania.

After extensive research, the findings strongly suggest that this mysterious waltz is indeed an original Chopin piece. The Morgan Library told CNN that many of the handwritten notations match examples of Chopin’s writing.

Chopin’s unearthed waltz is unlike others

The newly discovered waltz is a fascinating piece for several reasons. For one, it is significantly shorter than any other known waltz by Chopin, lasting only about one minute.

“The beginning of the piece is most remarkable: several moody, dissonant measures culminate in a loud outburst before a melancholy melody begins,” the Morgan Library said in a statement.

The manuscript itself measures 4 x 5 inches (10.16 x 12.7 cm). Based on other similarly sized manuscripts, it is believed that Chopin intended the piece as a gift. However, unlike many of his gift compositions, this one remains unsigned, which suggests he may have changed his mind.

Recent discovery of Mozart’s work

This Chopin discovery comes only a month after the unearthed work by another classical giant, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, in Leipzig.

For those who cherish classical music, this delightful discovery shows how historic treasures can continue to enrich the modern world.

