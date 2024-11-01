By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 01 Nov 2024 • 11:44 • 1 minute read

Volunteer today at AAR's charity store Image: Shutterstock/ Krakenimages.com

AXARQUIA Animal Rescue (AAR) charity store in Torre del Mar is on the lookout for volunteers to support their noble cause.

Volunteer shifts available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

The store, serving as a crucial fundraising avenue for AAR, offers various shifts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10 AM to 12 PM or 12 PM to 2 PM.

Support vulnerable animals in the Axarquia Region

Volunteers require no prior experience, just a willingness to contribute their time and have an interest in the welfare of abandoned and abused animals in the Axarquia region. AAR, a voluntary rescue and homing charity, relies heavily on the generosity of volunteers to operate efficiently. Interested individuals can reach out to Liz at 657 293 663 to lend a hand and make a difference in the lives of vulnerable animals. Joining AAR’s mission not only fosters community spirit but also directly impacts the well-being of animals in need.

