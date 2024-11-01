World Vegan Day: vegan celebrities

By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 01 Nov 2024 • 17:50 • 2 minutes read

World Vegan Day, Friday November 1st. Photo by Anna Pelzer on Unsplash)

World Vegan Day is a global event celebrated annually on November 1st. Vegans across the globe celebrate the benefits of veganism for animals, humans, and the natural environment. The event was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom. It has since gone global, but only 1% of the world population identifies as Vegan. The countries with the most Vegans are those based in the Asian Pacific region. Many celebrities have gone Vegan and spoken out about the benefits. encouraging fans to follow suit. Here are five very famous celebrity vegans.

Woody Harrelson

When it comes to vegan celebrities, Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson was one of the first to transition to a meat and dairy-free diet. The Hunger Games star is passionate about animals and the environment and has been vegan for over 30 years. The actor is so passionate about veganism that when starring in Zombieland, he had to eat specially made mock Twinkies made of cornmeal. When questioned on his vegan lifestyle, Harrelson said: “Becoming vegan was the biggest change I ever made in my life, and one of the greatest accomplishments as well.”

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder, who has won 25 Grammy Awards to date, decided to go vegan in 2016 for both health and environmental reasons. Wonder said: “I’ve been a vegan for two years, so that’s helped my already good-looking self. I think that eating healthy is important. We have to be about making our planet greener, and the urban areas more sustainable for the children. We can’t just talk about it, we have to be about it.”

Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been vegan since 2017. The British racing legend adopted a plant-based diet to aid with his athletic performance and help the environment. Keen to make the fast-food industry a kinder, greener place, Hamilton has even opened a chain of vegan burger restaurants, aptly named the Neat Burger.

Joan Jett

Legendary musician Joan Jett has supported animal rights since the 80s, working with numerous animal rights organisations to help end animal suffering. She first started following a strict vegetarian diet in the 80s after realising there was no difference between the animals she was eating and her pet dog. She said: “Twenty years ago I thought: ‘What’s the difference between eating a bloody steak and killing my dog, slitting him open and roasting him? I just realised I couldn’t eat meat any more.”

Halle Berry

American singer-songwriter and actor Halle Berry is a proud vegan and crowned one of PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities in 2023. The singer has been vegan for many years after her mother decided to try cutting meat from her diet. In an interview in 2017, she said: “Being vegan started from our mother. One day she was like, ‘I’m gonna try to be vegetarian for a week. You can join me if you’d like.’I started that week with her and just never went back.”