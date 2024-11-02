A community united: Remembrance service for fallen heroes

By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 11:19 • 1 minute read

Image: Royal Naval Association, Torrevieja Branch.

The Royal Naval Association, Torrevieja Branch has confirmed the Service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday, November 10, at Mill Palmeras

The time is fast approaching for the annual Service of Remembrance, where the community will honour the memory of all those, both military and civilian, who endured to provide a life free from tyranny.

This year’s Service at the Capilla de las Mil Palmeras (Church of a Thousand Palms) in Pilar de la Horadada will begin at 11:00.AM, and will be conducted by Pastor Keith Brown.

Event Team

The event team, led by Kevin Readon, Eddie Coleman, and Jean Heald, has worked diligently over the years to grow this event, which was staged last year under the banner of the Levante Veterans and Friends Group. They have been directing and supporting the local branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) to ensure that the same high standards are maintained this year.

As in previous years, this event receives tremendous support from the Pilar de la Horadada Ayuntamiento and the wider community. The Mayor, Jose Mariá, along with his councillors and Sara Munsterhjelm, Vice Consul of the British Consulate in Alicante, will be in attendance.

Torrevieja Pipes & Drums

The Torrevieja Pipes & Drums will again lead the march of the standards to the church. During the service, the Last Post and Reveille will be played by bugler Ian Gibson, and the Lament will be performed by Pipe Major Brian Day. Soloist Cindy Fitzpatrick will also perform, accompanied by music from the Costa Blanca International Concert Band.

The service will conclude with the presentation of the Standards during the laying of wreaths and crosses in the ‘Garden of Remembrance.’

All are welcome to join this poignant event.