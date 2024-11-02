By Nina Cook • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 18:24 • 1 minute read

November’s Ruta de Sabores invites visitors to explore the flavours of the Valle del Almanzora. | Credit: Tripadvisor

The Valle del Almanzora will become a culinary hotspot this November with the second edition of the “Ruta de Sabores del Almanzora” (Almanzora Flavours Route).

Nearly 50 local establishments are participating, offering a unique selection of traditional dishes and tapas to visitors and locals throughout the month. Highlights include brioche with meat and tomato, lamb leg, traditional migas, cod stew, oxtail, and deer casserole, among many others.

Almanzora Ruta de Sabores: regional gastronomy month

From November 1 to 30, participants can collect stamps in a booklet available at each bar or restaurant, needing only three to enter a prize draw for a selection of locally produced goods. These include honey, homemade sausages, olive oil, and sweets provided by 23 producers in the region. Each entry boosts participants’ chances of winning, with additional booklets/entries possible as long as different establishments are visited.

The event, organised by the Valle del Almanzora Tourist Business Association in collaboration with the provincial government and Sabores Almería, aims to promote local gastronomy and support the region’s hospitality industry, which provides jobs to many in the area. Luis Aurelio Pérez, the association’s president, emphasises that the initiative seeks to highlight the area’s rich culinary heritage and to “position the region as a gastronomic tourism destination within the province.”

