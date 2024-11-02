Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward •
Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 17:36
• 1 minute read
Alan Aid at McGuinness Bar, Torremolinos.
Credit: Mc Guinness Bar
The McGuinness Bar in Torremolinos cordially invites everyone to an afternoon of music and merriment they have dubbed ‘Alan Aid.’
Irish musician and friend of McGuinness Bar Alan Shiels who has been living and working on the Costa del Sol since the early 80s, has a serious heart condition which means he is no longer able to work and support himself.
Many singers and musicians will be performing from 1pm on Sunday, November 10 at the McGuinness Bar in Torremolinos to help raise money to help Alan. Steevi will be offering a tarot reading to anyone willing to make a contribution towards the Alan Aid fund.
It all promises to be a great afternoon, so come along to support a fine musician who has given everyone so much pleasure over the years. The McGuinness Bar can be found in Calle Decano José Gómes Rando, Torremolinos.
