By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 11:07 • 1 minute read

Image: fotografias Joaquín P. Reina / Vino de Alicante / Facebook.

Alicante has a long wine tradition rooted in its history.

The Phoenicians are believed to have introduced grapevines to the area, but it was the Iberians who first cultivated them for drinking.

Evidence from the 6th century BC shows that Alicante has some of the oldest signs of wine production in the Iberian Peninsula.

During the Middle Ages, Alicante’s wine industry struggled until the Arab invasion, when local wines gained praise from Arab poets.

Notable Figures

The significance of Alicante wines became evident in the 15th century, with historical records mentioning them. Notable figures like Jerónimo Múnzer, Giacomo Casanova, and even Shakespeare celebrated Alicante wine, while Queen Elizabeth I called it her favourite.

The 19th century was the golden age for Alicante wine. A disease outbreak in French vineyards led to increased trade for Alicante wines. Production grew, but overproduction followed when trade agreements ended.

It was said that if the treaty had lasted ten more years, Alicante could have paved its famous promenade, the Explanada, with gold.

Wine Revivial

Today, Alicante wines are experiencing a revival due to improved vineyard practices and a focus on quality. The industry is emphasising native grape varieties, moving away from bulk sales to bottled wines, and using modern marketing strategies.

Alicante Protected Designation of Origin (DOP) is now recognised as one of Spain’s top wine regions, with night harvesting ensuring optimal grape quality.