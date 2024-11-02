By John Smith • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 17:13 • 1 minute read

Enjoy a touch of British comedy with stand-up Lucy Amans Credit: Lucy Amans

AREME (The Foreign Residents Association of Estepona) is, as it suggests, open to all foreign residents of the municipality but although there are many members from different countries, the largest number are probably from the UK.

With the encouragement and support of the Estepona Council, AREME is hosting a British Day at the Estepona Congress Palace from noon to 6pm on Saturday November 16.

Parking is easy, entrance is free, it’s situated very close to the Estepona bus garage and a world of entertainment is promised to those who visit.

There’s a kid’s corner, a bar, market and food stalls, attendance by various other associations and music, song, dance, theatre and stand-up comedy will be performed all day during the event.

See the list of performers at British Day Estepona

This must have one of the longest lists of entertainers to participate in such an event in Estepona ever and those happy to show their skills include;

Leslie Thomson & Sur Pipes and Highland Dancers

Love to Sing Choir directed by Shirley Helleur

Singer Sami James

International Theatre Studio Org

Dona Julia Line Dancers

Singer Nathan Dean

Lucy Amans Comedian

Band O´Leros – Irish band

There is literally something for every taste and no doubt there will be a few additions before the event actually takes place.

You don’t have to be British to attend and in fact the more people who attend, the better it will be for all parties.

Don’t forget if you aren’t currently a member of AREME you can find out all about what the Association does and join for the current ridiculously cheap sum of €5 and in addition you should be able to pick up the latest edition of Euro Weekly News at the event.