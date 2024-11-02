By Nina Cook • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 21:28 • 2 minutes read

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz happy together on the red carpet for Blink Twice, August 8, 2024. Credit: @zoeisabellakravitz/ig

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly ended their engagement after three years of a high-profile relationship.

The couple, who began dating in August 2021, had quickly become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairings, combining Kravitz’s cool, eclectic style with Tatum’s easy-going charm. The duo got engaged in late 2023, but sources close to the couple now confirm they have decided to go their separate ways.

The news has left fans in shock, as the two appeared inseparable over the past few years, often spotted together on casual outings in New York City and Los Angeles. Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, share a love for art, fashion, and film, and fans saw them as a balanced, modern couple. However, it appears that differences may have arisen, leading to their decision to call off the wedding.

Law may require for Kravitz to return the engagement ring

According to legal experts, Kravitz may be required to return her €300,000 engagement ring under certain legal circumstances. In the United States, engagement rings are sometimes considered “conditional gifts,” meaning they are given with the expectation of marriage. Laws on this vary by state, but in certain jurisdictions, if the marriage does not go ahead, the ring must be returned. This provision can apply regardless of who initiated the breakup, although it can sometimes be disputed depending on the ring’s status as a personal gift or family heirloom.

Rumours of their split began circulating in early October when Kravitz was seen without her ring. Sources close to the couple reveal that while they remain on good terms, differences in lifestyle and career demands ultimately led to their decision to part ways. Tatum has continued to focus on his film projects and his new children’s book, while Kravitz has been busy with her music and fashion ventures. The actress is also set to direct her first film, Blink Twice, which she co-wrote with Tatum, adding an extra layer of complexity to their relationship as they balance professional ties.

Fans of the couple are undoubtedly disappointed by the news. Social media has been abuzz with messages of support for both Kravitz and Tatum, wishing them well as they move forward independently. With both actors maintaining a positive public image and significant fan followings, many are hopeful that they will continue to collaborate professionally.

Find more Celebrity news