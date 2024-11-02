Community rallies for cancer support: MABS Race for Life

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 02 Nov 2024
Running for a Cause
Image: MABS Mazarron
THE 19th MABS Race for Life took place recently, drawing 119 runners despite the chilly weather.
Participants from various backgrounds came together to support a crucial cause: raising funds for local residents diagnosed with cancer.
This year’s goal is to raise €6,500, which will directly benefit those in need within the community. MABS Cancer Support Foundation plays an essential role in this effort, providing vital services such as counselling, translation, and complementary therapies to cancer patients and their families. Their commitment ensures that people facing cancer receive the support they need during challenging times.
The atmosphere at the event was lively, with spectators cheering on the runners and creating a sense of community spirit. MABS gave thanks to everyone who got involved, donated, or volunteered their time to make this event a success. The MABS volunteers worked hard to ensure a smooth experience for everyone involved.
The community looks forward to next year’s race, hoping to bring even more people together in support of a cause that touches so many lives. The ongoing support for MABS is a testament to the community’s strength and compassion.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
