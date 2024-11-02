Community rallies for cancer support: MABS Race for Life

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 23:04 • 1 minute read

Running for a Cause Image: MABS Mazarron

THE 19th MABS Race for Life took place recently, drawing 119 runners despite the chilly weather.

Uniting for cancer support

Participants from various backgrounds came together to support a crucial cause: raising funds for local residents diagnosed with cancer.

MABS: Offering vital services to cancer patients

This year’s goal is to raise €6,500, which will directly benefit those in need within the community. MABS Cancer Support Foundation plays an essential role in this effort, providing vital services such as counselling, translation, and complementary therapies to cancer patients and their families. Their commitment ensures that people facing cancer receive the support they need during challenging times.

Community spirit at its best

The atmosphere at the event was lively, with spectators cheering on the runners and creating a sense of community spirit. MABS gave thanks to everyone who got involved, donated, or volunteered their time to make this event a success. The MABS volunteers worked hard to ensure a smooth experience for everyone involved.

Looking forward to next year’s race

The community looks forward to next year’s race, hoping to bring even more people together in support of a cause that touches so many lives. The ongoing support for MABS is a testament to the community’s strength and compassion.

Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events here