By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 16:48 • 1 minute read

Dave Douglas Quartet. Credit: Clarence Jazz Club

Trumpeter and composer Dave Douglas presents his new project at the Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos.

Dave Douglas, with his ability to merge innovation and tradition, has created a unique space in the world of Jazz. His music, which navigates between meticulous composition and spontaneous improvisation, reflects a deep understanding of the Jazz legacy and a forward-looking vision.

He is a prolific trumpeter, composer, and pedagogue from New York known for the stylistic breadth of his work, the lyricism, and the enormous curiosity that emanates from his music. He is also known for keeping many and varied groups and projects active simultaneously.

Exploring new textures and soundscapes, confirming his reputation as a tireless innovator

The Douglas Quartet, with its intimate musical interaction, offers an auditory experience that is both personal and expansive, showcasing the versatility and emotional depth of Jazz. With collaborators like Joey Baron, Marta Warelis, and Nick Dunston, Douglas continues to explore new textures and soundscapes, confirming his reputation as a tireless innovator and inspiring educator.

His new album ‘Gifts’, with a rotating lineup of outstanding musicians, promises to further expand the boundaries of the genre, bringing Jazz to new audiences and demonstrating that improvised music can be as accessible as it is surprising. With a career already full of accolades and a future brimming with possibilities, Dave Douglas remains a vital force in the evolution of contemporary Jazz.

The quartet plays Clarence Jazz Club, Calle Danza Invisible, Torremolinos, on Saturday, November 9 at 10.30pm. Tickets are €35.