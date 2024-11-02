By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 0:08 • 1 minute read

A helping hand Credit: Varavin88 - Shutterstock

Decisions, decisions: What to get for Christmas presents? Will they like it? Will they wear it? Will they even use it? Oh, horrors! Will your painstakingly researched gift end up being ‘regifted’?

Happily, some decisions are easier than others. If you ask any older person what they would really like, the answer is clear: Companionship.

As we get older friends and family will either have moved away or passed away. Their absence can leave a deep void allowing loneliness and a sense isolation to snowball. These two emotions are the embodiment of evil twins sent to plague older people. But just like all of our seniors want to live their best lives, and together we can make that possible. Age Concern Marbella – San Pedro invites everyone to support their €10 a month appeal.

Donations, however large or small, will make a real difference. In fact yours is the gift that keeps on giving and can help to change a life. These are just some of the benefits your gift will achieve:

Enabling Age Concern to keep their Helpline open 5 days, 40 hours every week.

Ensuring Age Concern can cover the costs of their Community Centre in San Pedro.

Allowing Age Concern to increase the social activities they offer all their clients.

Continuing to provide FREE welfare advice, help and support.

Expanding their home visits confronting loneliness and isolation at source.

Supporting clients with medical visits, translations and even a little shopping.

Covering the incredible volunteers ‘out-of-pocket’ expenses.

And finally your gift will enable Age Concern to recruit and train more volunteers to help others.

Visit their website at ageconcernmarbella.com, click on the ‘donate’ button and select the amount you would like to give. By doing so, you will have helped to change more than one life. Your gift will help hundreds of our older neighbours. For further information please call or WhatsApp Age Concern on 689 355 198, or visit the Age Concern website and hit the link ‘donate‘. You can talk to them, in confidence, every weekday from 10am to 6pm.