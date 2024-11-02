Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward •
Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 0:08
• 1 minute read
A helping hand
Credit: Varavin88 - Shutterstock
Decisions, decisions: What to get for Christmas presents? Will they like it? Will they wear it? Will they even use it? Oh, horrors! Will your painstakingly researched gift end up being ‘regifted’?
Happily, some decisions are easier than others. If you ask any older person what they would really like, the answer is clear: Companionship.
As we get older friends and family will either have moved away or passed away. Their absence can leave a deep void allowing loneliness and a sense isolation to snowball. These two emotions are the embodiment of evil twins sent to plague older people. But just like all of our seniors want to live their best lives, and together we can make that possible. Age Concern Marbella – San Pedro invites everyone to support their €10 a month appeal.
Donations, however large or small, will make a real difference. In fact yours is the gift that keeps on giving and can help to change a life. These are just some of the benefits your gift will achieve:
And finally your gift will enable Age Concern to recruit and train more volunteers to help others.
Visit their website at ageconcernmarbella.com, click on the ‘donate’ button and select the amount you would like to give. By doing so, you will have helped to change more than one life. Your gift will help hundreds of our older neighbours. For further information please call or WhatsApp Age Concern on 689 355 198, or visit the Age Concern website and hit the link ‘donate‘. You can talk to them, in confidence, every weekday from 10am to 6pm.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.