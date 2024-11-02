Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Updated: 02 Nov 2024 • 23:01 • 1 minute read
Delacalle Smash Burger, Vera’s rising star, competes for Spain’s best burger title. Credit: @delacalle.smashburger/ig
Delacalle Smash Burger, a newcomer to Vera’s culinary scene, is in the spotlight as it represents Almería in “The Champions Burger” competition to find Spain’s best burger.
The restaurant’s signature creation, the “Delacalle” burger, has become an instant favourite, drawing crowds eager to try its unique blend of double smash patties, melted cheese, bacon jam, crispy bacon, and house-made Delacalle sauce—all for €12.50.
Since its opening just two months ago, Delacalle Smash Burger has attracted attention for its quality and flavour, becoming one of the big surprises at the competition’s Almería leg. Held at the Almería Fairgrounds, the Champion’s Burger festival featured 23 burger joints from across Spain, attracting over 120,000 visitors during its 11-day run. Local food enthusiasts and visitors from other parts of Almería formed long queues to sample the gourmet burgers on offer.
Delacalle Smash Burger’s success was celebrated by Vera’s Commerce Councillor, Antonia Marín, who visited the food truck to show her support. Now, Delacalle will compete in the final round of the competition in Leganés, Madrid, beginning October 31, where the top 24 competitors from 17 cities across Spain will vie for the national “best burger” title.
Chef Guillermo Nieto and his team are thrilled with the overwhelming response in Almería, marking a promising start for their business and adding excitement to the final competition.
Find more Almería news
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.