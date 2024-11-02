By Nina Cook • Updated: 02 Nov 2024 • 23:01 • 1 minute read

Delacalle Smash Burger, Vera’s rising star, competes for Spain’s best burger title. Credit: @delacalle.smashburger/ig

Delacalle Smash Burger, a newcomer to Vera’s culinary scene, is in the spotlight as it represents Almería in “The Champions Burger” competition to find Spain’s best burger.

The restaurant’s signature creation, the “Delacalle” burger, has become an instant favourite, drawing crowds eager to try its unique blend of double smash patties, melted cheese, bacon jam, crispy bacon, and house-made Delacalle sauce—all for €12.50.

Delacalle Smash Burger in Calle Mayor, Vera

Since its opening just two months ago, Delacalle Smash Burger has attracted attention for its quality and flavour, becoming one of the big surprises at the competition’s Almería leg. Held at the Almería Fairgrounds, the Champion’s Burger festival featured 23 burger joints from across Spain, attracting over 120,000 visitors during its 11-day run. Local food enthusiasts and visitors from other parts of Almería formed long queues to sample the gourmet burgers on offer.

Delacalle Smash Burger’s success was celebrated by Vera’s Commerce Councillor, Antonia Marín, who visited the food truck to show her support. Now, Delacalle will compete in the final round of the competition in Leganés, Madrid, beginning October 31, where the top 24 competitors from 17 cities across Spain will vie for the national “best burger” title.

Chef Guillermo Nieto and his team are thrilled with the overwhelming response in Almería, marking a promising start for their business and adding excitement to the final competition.

Find more Almería news