Duke of York cut off

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 9:32 • 1 minute read

Prince Andrew, the duke of York. Credit: stanalex - Shutterstock.

Andrew, the duke of York, has been financially cut off from the Royal Family and will have to pay for the upkeep of his 30-bedroom Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park.

The news comes as a shock just as dust was finally beginning to settle on his disastrous BBC interview 5 years ago in which he discussed his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He had been told to step back from all royal duties and was stripped of his military titles, but managed to maintain his £1 million-a-year allowance and carry on living in the Royal Lodge.

Privy purse instructed to cut off all payments to Prince Andrew

The King is now said to have instructed the privy purse to cease all payments to the duke and to cut off grants for the upkeep of the Royal Lodge and the duke’s security detail. The move will no doubt force Andrew to downsize and move into the more modest Frogmore Cottage, where his daughter, Eugenie, currently resides with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Andrew is said to have been resisting eviction from his grandmother’s former home for some time; however, he has been responsible for the lodge’s upkeep, and due to its enormous financial burden, it is doubtful he will be able to continue living there much longer.

By cutting off Andrew’s allowance, the King is keeping his promise to his late mother by sorting out the ‘Andrew issue’. The fact that the news of the severance from the family coffers has come out now begs the question of why now? Should we expect any more upcoming news on Prince Andrew, duke of York?