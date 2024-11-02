By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 16:14 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Dolores.

Dolores has announced a reduction of €9.49 in the waste (USW) collection fee. As a result, the fee will decrease from €138.89 to €129.40.

This reduction is attributed to the successful introduction of a door-to-door waste collection service and, most importantly, the active participation of the residents of Dolores.

Rebate System

To recognise the commitment of its residents, the Council has established a rebate system that can offer reductions of up to 60 per cent on the tax amount. These rebates include discounts for properties that utilise eco-parks, reductions for low-income families, and discounts for households practising domestic or community composting.

It has been indicated that while this year’s fee reduction applies to all residents, future decreases will depend on meeting source separation objectives as outlined by the law, adhering to the “polluter pays” principle.

Environment & Economy

Mayor Joaquín Hernández emphasised that this achievement demonstrates the possibility of balancing environmental sustainability with economic considerations. He noted that the combination of the door-to-door collection service, financial incentives, and increased resident awareness has proven to be the most effective strategy for meeting recycling goals and reducing costs for residents.

Rate Reductions

The mayor also announced plans for constructing contribution areas to facilitate waste separation at the source in residential and communal spaces, allowing for further rate reductions while ensuring accountability across the entire population.

Through these initiatives, Dolores aims to become a national leader in waste management.