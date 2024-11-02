By Linda Hall • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 15:58 • 2 minutes read

CAMPOFRIO: Selling Italian subsidiary brought Losses for Spanish processed meat processor Credit: Pixabay/cocoparisienne

Cold cuts Processed meat producer Campofrio posted sales of €2.1 billion in 2023, up 8 per cent on 2022, but reported losses totalling €163.7 million after selling its Italian business last August. Without detailing the amounts involved, Madrid-based Campofrio revealed that the €132.5 million it lost in deal included approximately €20 million in “general losses” incurred by the Italian subsidiary.

Kit deal Once Liverpool FC’s five-year agreement with kit-supplier Nike ends this year, the club expects to receive more than £60 million (€71.9 million) from Adidas after the German company outbid Nike and Puma when the contact was put out to tender. The new deal will coincide with the start of the 2025-2026 season.

Enagas loss Spanish energy infrastructure company Enagas posted a loss of €130.2 million between January and the end of September, compared with a €258.9 million profit during the same period last year. Although Enagas sold its 30.2 per cent stake in US company Tallgrass Energy for €1 billion, this involved a €363.7 write-down.

Cloudy Sky SKY posted losses of £773 million (€926.5 million) in 2023, owing to a £1.2 billion (€1.4 billion) write-down on Italian and German subsidiaries, amongst others. Revenues for the British broadcaster, owned by US telecommunications and media company, Comcast, rose marginally to £10.2 billion (€12.2 billion).

Looking ahead Most Spanish business owners foresee increased revenue over the coming year and a 30 per cent increase in exports, according to a report presented by Circulo de Empresarios chairman Juan Maria Nin. In contrast, they expected smaller profit margins owing to higher labour costs, taxes and red tape, Nin said.

No deal Luxury handbag maker Mulberry has turned down another, increased takeover offer from Mike Ashley’s Frasers group, the owners of Sports Direct. Having rejected an earlier £83 million (€99.5 million) offer, Mulberry said that after careful consideration, the £111 million (€133 million) offer was “untenable.”

In the air South Africa-based Foschini Group, whose TFG London subsidiary owns Whistles, Phase Eight and Hobbs, is reportedly in “advanced talks” to buy UK high street retailer, White Stuff. The price for the chain of 100 stores is still under discussion but estimated by City sources to be in the region of £50 million (€59.9 million).

Right moment Tendam, owner of several fashion labels, still intends to list on the stock exchange but only “when the time is right.” Chairman Jaume Miquel said that Tendam will be “balanced between growth and dividends” offering between 3.5 and 5 per cent in dividends.

Dirty record Despite record sewage discharges into the UK’s waterways and seas, water company chiefs received 2024 bonuses totalling £9.127 million (€10.9 million). More than a third of these went to Severn Trent, fined £2 million (€2.4 million) for “reckless pollution.”

Stat of the week: €5.471 billion net profit for energy company Iberdrola in the first nine months of 2024, a 50 per cent increase on the same period last year.