Anna Matea in Finland. Credit: Anna Matea, TikTok

A Spanish TikToker living in Finland cannot believe how much easier it is to start up a business in Finland when compared to Spain.

On one of Anna Matea’s latest in her series of TikTok videos, she shows how amazed she is at how Finns don’t have to pay Social Security quotas every month like her long-suffering, self-employed countryfolk in Spain do. In fact, it’s the Finnish government who pays the self-employed worker, and not the other way around.

For some time now, Finland has positioned itself as an attractive country for those who want to start a business, and according to Spanish Anna, a resident of Finland, the conditions for the self-employed are a real respite compared to those in Spain.

Anna, who is Spanish and who has moved to the Scandinavian country, is absolutely astonished at how easy the government makes life for start-ups. She uploaded a video to TikTok in which she highlights the economic aid that the government gives to those who want to set up their own company.

Finnish government gives €740 per month to the worker

During the first year of opening, the Finnish government gives €740 per month to the worker instead of the worker paying the government. This is to guarantee that during the first year of business, the self-employed worker has enough money to cover necessities. She also highlights how many more financial benefits start-ups can obtain from the government than in Spain.

Basically, if the entrepreneur has a good idea for a business, all that money will stay in the pocket of the worker. In fact, the quota that ‘autonomous’ (self-employed) people pay in Spain doesn’t even exist in Finland.

Anna is certain, for this reason, that Finland is the best country in Europe for setting up a business, and she should know as she is the owner of a business in Finland.

Anna’s TikTok video here.