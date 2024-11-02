By Nina Cook • Updated: 02 Nov 2024 • 21:56 • 1 minute read

Guillermo Nieto hosts Estación GNG, reaching listeners worldwide from Garrucha. Credit: Estaciongng/FB

Broadcast from a modest studio in Garrucha, Estación GNG is making waves on major streaming platforms worldwide.

DJ Guillermo Nieto began airing the programme 15 years ago on local radio, but in 2017, it transitioned into a podcast, reaching audiences far beyond Spain. Now available on Ivoox, Amazon Music, Spotify, TikTok, and YouTube, the show boasts nearly 2 million downloads annually, doubling its numbers from the previous year.

Recently, Estación GNG secured a spot in the top 10 musical podcasts nationwide on Ivoox and is now in the running for the Ivoox awards once again. Nieto expressed gratitude for the support of loyal fans, known as the “estacionícolas,” who have been mobilising votes through a dedicated WhatsApp group. Voting remains open until November 3, giving listeners a chance to help the podcast claim a top spot in its category.

In July, Amazon Music further recognised the podcast, featuring it among its recommended summer programmes. Nieto described the honour as “a visibility boost,” highlighting how Estación GNG continues to spotlight emerging artists, particularly from Almería.

With over 12,000 subscribers, Estación GNG maintains a commitment to diverse music, providing a platform for both established and rising talent without corporate influence. Become a listener today—it’s a great way to improve your Spanish and support a member of our community!

