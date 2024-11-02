Heart of business – €5 million in donations

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 22:13 • 1 minute read

Amancio Ortega and Florentino Pérez Credit: Imaxe Press / Marta Fernandez Jimenez - Shutterstock

The best businesspeople in Spain are not measured by their profits but by where they spend them. In the case of two of the most famous in Spain, it adds up to €5 million in recent days.

48 hours after the devastating passing of the worst rain storms in living memory across Spain, causing tragedy and despair throughout Castilla de la Mancha, Valencia, and Andalusia, with mud piled up, cars thrown on top of each other, and still hundreds missing, Amancio Ortega and Florentino Pérez, two of the most successful business icons in Spain, have been the first millionaires to step forward and donate €5 million to a rescue relief fund.

Cash, clothing, footwear, and household products made available to aid victims

The owner of Inditex, with an estimated fortune of more than €1 billion, has provided €4 million to the Spanish Red Cross and Caritas, two for each, both focused on covering the basic needs of vulnerable or excluded people affected by the storm. In addition, the textile company has made clothing, footwear, and household products available to these organisations and has lent itself to channel the voluntary individual contributions of its employees to both entities.

Florentino Pérez’s Real Madrid has wanted to join in with the solidarity of neighbours and compatriots with a donation of €1 million, as announced through social networks.

Both Amancio Ortega and Florentino Pérez thus join the example of other well-known personalities, such as Queen Emeritus Doña Sofía. The mother of Felipe, the King, has donated €50,000 through her Foundation, which has created an emergency fund in collaboration with the Spanish Federation of Food Banks.