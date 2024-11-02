Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith •
Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 14:07
• 1 minute read
The Marble crayfish is a potential killer
Credit: INBO Facebook
Invasive species can mean the death knell for local creatures as has been seen in rivers and ponds across the UK with the appearance of the American Signal crayfish.
Now, after exhaustive research by the Instituut voor Natuur (INBO), including a search of potential hiding places during the summer, it transpires that there are five invasive species of crayfish in Belgian waters.
Whilst all are worrying, the discovery of examples of the Marble crayfish in one stream in Limberg sounds genuine warning bells because of the way it breeds and reproduces so quickly.
Originally hailing from America in another form, it has been adapted to be bred in aquariums and has evolved into a self-cloning creature which can literally take over whole areas very quickly.
It is rapacious and able to eat plant life as well as living creatures and it increases in numbers so it can literally devastate a whole area, stripping it bare of other living creatures and wherever possible, moves on to other areas where the entire process is repeated.
According to the experts at INBO, there is no way that it could have evolved naturally in Belgian open water, so must have been introduce by one or more individuals who were emptying the contents of one or more aquariums or who smuggled them in from abroad.
Action needs to be taken quickly to ensure that all of the suspect waters are not only checked but cleared of this dangerous invasive crustacean before its presence manages to expand, making the solution much more difficult to implement.
