By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 21:00 • 1 minute read

Corner café Lepanto, malaga. Credit: Lepanto, Facbook.

The final customers of Lepanto in Calle Larios in Malaga were served after forty years of the emblematic corner cake shop and café closed its doors for the last time.

While some were surprised and saddened by the news, others knew and stopped by for one more café con leche and a pastry before they shut down for good.

Situated on a corner of the most emblematic street in the city, dressed in its bright pink commercial identity, the place had become a central meeting point for residents for 4 decades, with a touch of elegance and as much a visual feature of Malaga’s identity as any tourist site on the map. Lepanto was the place for a late breakfast, or a ‘merienda’ (teatime). It was a place to be seen and a place to observe the world go by.

Lepanto business was booming

The employees were not best pleased either. They had to fight for their severance pay after they had received news of the emblematic café’s closure. According to the owners, they had suffered a serious drop in sales and could not continue in the same location. However, the workers were unconvinced by this news, as they had seen firsthand that business was just as booming as always.

It has been said that the reality, more likely, is that the company is lacking someone in the family willing to take on the site given Lepanto’s more successful catering firm.

Pedro Pablo Hoz Herguedas opened his first shop in Marbella in 1965. After decades of building up a fame for their sweets and sandwiches, the world of event catering caught the company’s eye, a sector in which today it profits from much more than its shops, operating at full capacity in Costa del Sol centres such as Marbella, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Estepona, Torremolinos, and the capital itself.