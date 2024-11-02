By Linda Hall • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 15:45 • 4 minutes read

Caption: EUROPOL ACTION: Portugal led operation to track down counterfeit currency Credit: FB/Europol

Portugal: Funny money IN a Europol operation that was led by police from Portugal, Spain and Austria, law enforcement agencies from 18 countries seized over €14 million in counterfeit currency. The fake banknotes were sent via postal services across Europe, and the 174 packages that were intercepted have since triggered 144 investigations.

Denmark: Fine situation TRAFFIC POLICE in Copenhagen charged 39 taxi drivers after a routine inspection of 103 vehicles revealed that they had flouted a large number regulations including faulty taximeters or wrongly-situated ID cards. Thirty-eight of the drivers faced fines while one was issued with an immediate driving ban.

Election time OFFICIAL figures showed that roughly 8.500 over-18s with US nationality who are registered as resident in Denmark were eligible to vote in the presidential elections on November 5. This did not include residents with dual Danish-US nationality, who were also eligible but were classed as Danish by Statistics Denmark.

Norway: Farewell Elon AFTER 13 years and 675,000 tweets, Norway’s state police will no longer be sending out their public announcements, some of them light-hearted, on X, formerly known as Twitter. They will now use their Politiloggen app, “taking ownership or their own data and not giving it to a commercial third party.”

Line closed THE Nordlands railway line between Bjerka and Mo i Rana was closed on October 24 after a landslide caused a derailment that killed the train driver and injured four of the passengers. On October 30 it was decided to close the Rognan to Fauske section of the line, owing to the risk of more landslides.

Italy: Paying up THE 15.27 per cent of Italy’s taxpayers who declared annual earnings of €35,000 or more accounted for 63.4 per cent of all the income tax that was paid into the Treasury in 2022. The 75.80 per cent on €29,000 contributed 24.43 per cent while those earning €15,000 or less contributed 1.19 per cent of the total.

Ski tragedy JUNIOR champion skier Matilde Lorenzi lost her life after a serious fall during a training session in Val Senales, Italy’s Defence ministry announced on October 30. Nineteen-year-old Lorenzi, who was a lance corporal in the Army’s sports section, was airlifted to hospital in Bolzano on October 29, but died the next day.

Belgium: Flying high BRUSSELS AIRLINES announced record figures for the third quarter of 2024, carrying 2.5 million passengers on 17,000 flights. With an operating profit of €78 million, an 8.3 per cent increase on the same period last year, the company said the improvement was based on more long-haul flights and increased punctuality.

Lost sparkle ANTWERP’S famed diamond trade, which employs 6,000 people has dropped to an historic low with imports of rough diamonds falling by 38 per cent over the last 12 months, and by 70 per cent since 2014. Trade in polished diamonds was no better, mainly due to Europe’s ban on Russian diamonds, insiders said.

Germany: Bread line A BAKERY in Sinsheim (Baden-Wurttemberg) lost products worth several thousand euros after a car thief drove off in their delivery van, unaware that the driver was still inside its cargo area. He jumped free when the van stopped briefly but the goods fell out when it moved off, strewing the street with bread and cakes.

Ashes to ashes GERMANY cut down on carbon dioxide emissions after coal consumption fell by 14.5 per cent in 2024, the AGEB energy market research group found. The reduction was due to reduced coal-fired electricity production, more use of renewables and increased electricity purchases from neighbouring countries.

Netherlands: Not healthy EIGHT hospitals in the Netherlands finished last year in the red, compared with only two in 2022, while half the country’s hospitals had “wafer thin” profit margins, the BDO accountancy group said. Meanwhile, the Dutch Hospitals’ Association called for “more financial clout” from The Hague’s politicians.

Old danger A MONUMENT to the British and Canadian crew of a BK716 bomber shot down in 1943 over the Markermeer lake was cordoned-off after it was found to be contaminated. The sculpture, unveiled in 2021, incorporated parts of the wrecked BK716 which contain traces of asbestos, a recent analysis showed.

France: New visitors TO the surprise of marine biologists, protected loggerhead turtles have been laying eggs on the beaches of France’s western Mediterranean since the summer of 2023, almost certainly due to global warming. Sightings have soared along the coast, where they were often spotted at sea in the past, but seldom on beaches.

On strike WORKERS striking over pay and conditions shut down the turbines at the principal EDF power station on October 25, leaving the entire French territory of Guadeloupe in the northern Caribbean without electricity. Power returned that same day after police stepped in and some workers were ordered to restore the service.

Finland: Best friends The Finnish Kennel Club awarded the title of Hero to 17 dogs this year, in recognition of their “extraordinary actions” in saving lives while another 17 received commendations for bravery. Most of the awards were given to dogs that had located people who were lost or in danger, or had helped them in a medical emergency.

Walkover SEVENTY-FIVE per cent of respondents to a poll organised this autumn by the Eva business thinktank said that if they could, they would have voted for the Democrat candidate Kamala Harris in the US presidential election. Only 10 per cent would have opted for the Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

Ireland: Told to go JUSTICE minister Helen McEntee informed the Cabinet that 1,792 deportation orders signed between January and late October were 140 per cent up on the same period last year. Enforced deportation orders, which involved detection work, detention in custody and legal challenges, rose by 165 per cent to 98.

Easy peasy MARIE COLLINS who resigned from the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in 2017 due to “shameful lack of cooperation” questioned the approach of this year’s report. Although comprehensive, Collins said it was based on bishops’ accounts and was “a bit like marking your own homework.”

Sweden: Viking finds A VIKING cemetery with more than 100 graves and several “stone ship” mounds was discovered in southern Sweden by a team from the National Historical Museums expecting to find an ancient settlement. Unfortunately, the land has been ploughed and levelled, and much that was near the surface has been destroyed.

Green scene A REVIEW by state broadcaster Swedish Radio has found that over the last five years 1,300 hectares of green spaces have disappeared from cities and large towns with a population of more than 50,000. Malmo had the lowest proportion of green urban areas than any other city, losing 300 hectares since 2019.