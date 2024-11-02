Salón Varietés auditioning new talent

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 02 Nov 2024
Recent production of Annie.
Credit: Salón Varietés
The Salón Varietés Theatre are in preparation for another of their spectacular shows, and they are on the hunt for fresh talent.
The Old Time Music Hall Showcase is planned for early February 2025, running for 5 nights. This will be a great opportunity for those amateur singers and performers to shine in front of packed audiences alongside well-established and seasoned Salón Varietés Theatre favourites.
Performers of all ages from 16 years old and above to play a range of characters are on their list of needs. They are also on the lookout for showgirls with strong dancing skills.
Recently we published the story of Costa del Sol star Melissa Carver, who started her professional career in the role of Annie at the Salón Varietés Theatre and continues today as one of the premier performers in Andalusia. She credited her experience and skills she learned starting out and working side-by-side with seasoned actors and performers on the same stage.
The Salón Varietés Theatre is holding auditions for The Old Time Music Hall Showcase on Saturday, November 9 from 2pm to 5pm at their theatre in Fuengirola, where it will be a great opportunity to meet other singers and dancers in the area, as well as getting the opportunity to, perhaps, perform in this popular theatre presentation. Contact Justine on 667 776 505 for more info.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
