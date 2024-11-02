By John Smith • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 18:08 • 1 minute read

Saint-Flour Cathedral home of the disputed 50 hams Credit: B. Navez CC

The French Catholic Church in many forms has been responsible for the development of different wines, spirits and even foods but there’s a new twist for the records.

Raising funds for Saint-Flour Cathedral

Although still wealthy, not every section of the Church is financially stable and none more so that the Saint-Flour Cathedral which dates back to the 14th Century.

A rather creative priest, first came up with the idea of installing Bee Hives on top of the cathedral to produce honey which could then be traded, but when he needed to raise funds to renovate the organ, he really had to think outside the box.

With thousands of euros needed and little money available from either the diocese or the local municipality, he came up with what he thought was a good idea and approached a local agricultural cooperative offering access to space for a ‘donation’.

Hams stored in roof of North Tower

In the end, an area in the roof of the North Tower which both cool and high was made available in 2022 for the hanging and storing of some 50 hams (suitably blessed) and some funds were added to the organ appeal.

Now it has been revealed by local daily La Montagne a professional architectural group which has found out about the hams wants to see them removed.

Minister to decide if hams are a potential Health and Safety risk

They argue that as grease is released from the hams, not only could it affect the structure of the building, it could also become a fire risk.

The matter is now being referred to experienced Minister of Culture Rachida Dati to decide whether or not these hams may remain where they are or will have to be removed as a safety precaution.