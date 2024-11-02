Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 15:24
Oslo buses turned all electric before taxis
Credit: Solaris
Despite pleas to postpone the implementation date until 2027, Oslo City council declared that with effect from Saturday November 2, 2024, all taxis working within the city would have to be electric or at least create no emissions from combustion engines.
Norway with its relatively small population has been something of a beacon for the sale of electric vehicles which was helped by government subsidies and even assistance with cheap parking in the capital.
This isn’t just an Oslo phenomena as according to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, by 2023, all new taxis in Bergen and Stavanger were electric whilst Trondheim was up to 97 per cent.
Oslo had actually been lagging for a while and has had to see the addition of another 10 per cent of electric taxis in order to meet the November 2 deadline.
As Oslo replaced its buses to run with electric with costs absorbed by public transport company Ruter, which is 60 per cent owned by Oslo Council and 40 per cent by Viken County, there have been problems with buses apparently disabled in the very cold weather as this means electric charges are reduced and therefore ranges are in turn reduced resulting in cancellations.
This winter will see whether some form of diesel heater will need to be added to the buses to try to keep them running more regularly.
There is a certain irony in the fact that whilst Norway continues to make it a requirement that all taxis become electric as soon as possible, it is still reliant of the sale of North Sea oil which is expected to represent 25 per cent of GDP in 2024, with other financial benefits coming from the sale of gas.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
