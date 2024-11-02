By John Smith • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 15:24 • 1 minute read

Oslo buses turned all electric before taxis Credit: Solaris

Despite pleas to postpone the implementation date until 2027, Oslo City council declared that with effect from Saturday November 2, 2024, all taxis working within the city would have to be electric or at least create no emissions from combustion engines.

Norway is a great supporter of electric vehicles in all areas

Norway with its relatively small population has been something of a beacon for the sale of electric vehicles which was helped by government subsidies and even assistance with cheap parking in the capital.

This isn’t just an Oslo phenomena as according to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, by 2023, all new taxis in Bergen and Stavanger were electric whilst Trondheim was up to 97 per cent.

With effect from November 2, electric taxies are the norm in Oslo

Oslo had actually been lagging for a while and has had to see the addition of another 10 per cent of electric taxis in order to meet the November 2 deadline.

Buses are already electric in Oslo but may continue to face problems caused by cold weather

As Oslo replaced its buses to run with electric with costs absorbed by public transport company Ruter, which is 60 per cent owned by Oslo Council and 40 per cent by Viken County, there have been problems with buses apparently disabled in the very cold weather as this means electric charges are reduced and therefore ranges are in turn reduced resulting in cancellations.

This winter will see whether some form of diesel heater will need to be added to the buses to try to keep them running more regularly.

Norwegian economy still relies on sale of North Sea oil

There is a certain irony in the fact that whilst Norway continues to make it a requirement that all taxis become electric as soon as possible, it is still reliant of the sale of North Sea oil which is expected to represent 25 per cent of GDP in 2024, with other financial benefits coming from the sale of gas.