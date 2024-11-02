The Costas gastronomic delights

By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 02 Nov 2024 • 14:49 • 2 minutes read

A tapas dish named pericana, from Alicante in the Costa Blanca (Photo: Tourismo Alcoi)

All the Costas in Spain have their specific regional dishes, some of which are served all over Spain, and some of which are only eaten in certain regions. Here are a selection of the best.

Porra Antequerana from the Costa del Sol

In the Costa Del Sol, one very famous regional dish is the Porra Antequerana. The dish originates from the town of Antequera in the province of Malaga. Its origins date back to Roman times when the use of bread as a thickener in soups and stews was common in the cuisine of ancient Rome. It contains tomato, bread, oil, garlic and pepper and is often topped with serrano ham and hard-boiled eggs.

Pericana from the Costa Blanca

Pericana is a traditional Spanish “tapa” from the Province of Alicante, in the Costa Blanca. It is especially popular in Alcoy and the surrounding areas. It is prepared with blue whiting fish (including cod, haddock and pollock) dried peppers, and olive oil. It is a dish that was created by shepherds. It is sometimes served as a starter, as it stimulates the taste buds.

Gurullos from the Costa Almeria

In the Costa Almeria region, Gurullos is a very popular regional dish, that is made from a type of elongated pasta which is shaped like a grain of rice. It typically contains rabbit and is seasoned with saffron. This dish can be dated back to the Moors who ruled many parts of Spain for 800 years.

Filetes de anchoas from the Costa Brava

The town of L’Escala, situated in the Costa Brava region, is famous for a tapas dish known as filetes de anchoas (anchovy fillets). In the 1800s fishermen began salting anchovies. As a tapa, they are served in different ways. There are the more traditional and common options such as fried or marinated in vinegar, but many places will offer them in the Moorish style in which they are prepared with garlic, cumin, parsley, flour, salt and paprika pepper. They are then battered and fried or baked in the oven.

Calcots from the Costa Dorada

Calçots are sweet and tender spring onions typically served as a tapa in the Costa Dorada. They are traditionally prepared directly on the fire, which will burn the outer layer but will keep the interior tender and tasty. They are accompanied by romesco sauce or salvitxada. They are typically served on a tile to conserve the heat. The way of eating calçots is also a ritual. You have to remove the burnt layer with your hands and then dip it in the sauce. As it is almost impossible not to get a stain on yourself, often the napkin is used as a bib. Note that calçots are a seasonal product. You can eat them from mid-winter to mid-spring. The origin of the dish varies depending on who you ask, but the best known is attributed to the Xat de Benaiges, a peasant who lived in the town of Valls, in the province of Tarragona. At the end of the 19th century. It is said that this peasant put a couple of onion shoots on the fire, and he realized the delicious taste of this dish. It then became a common food in all the houses of the region.