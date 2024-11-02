The Michelin chef and La Dolce Vita Orient Express

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 11:57 • 2 minutes read

The dining room in La Dolce Vita Orient Express (photo: Instagram@ladolcevitaorientexpress)

The acclaimed three Michelin-starred chef, Heinz Beck, will lead the onboard culinary programme on La Dolce Vita Orient Express, which is set to debut in spring 2025. Partnering with Beck and Maltese Consulting, chef Beck will create unique dining experiences that capture the essence of Italy’s landscapes, culture, and flavours through his expertly crafted and unique menus.

The inspiration will come from the 14 Italian regions explored in the Dolce Vita experience.

Chef Beck will create his distinct dining journeys by taking inspiration from the 14 Italian regions explored on the new train’s eight routes, including a truffle route between Rome and Nizza Monferrato and a Tuscan vineyards tour that visits Montalcino. Recognised globally for his culinary expertise and passion for Italian cuisine, chef Beck’s approach is to combine indulgence with wellness, using only the finest ingredients. Chef Beck states his “culinary philosophy is deeply rooted in an appreciation for Italy’s rich heritage, which I combine with a modern, health-conscious approach.”

Guests will discover Italian culture and gastronomy

When asked to comment on his new role, Chef Heinz Beck said, “La Dolce Vita Orient Express project represents for me and the Beck and Maltese Consulting team a wonderful opportunity to create e new path to disclose the Italian gastronomy culture. The Guests will have the chance to discover our beautiful country not only through its landscapes but also through our menus: from the early morning until the midnight snacks. We want to spread the Made in Italy knowledge in a new different way, showcasing the different traditions of each region so the passengers will be able to create a stronger and deeper connection with the territory.”

La Dolce Vita Orient Express is inspired by 1960’s Italian glamour

Italy’s first luxury train, La Dolce Vita Orient Express, is inspired by the Italian glamour of the 1960s and 1970s. There are eight exclusive routes to amazing destinations, and the train celebrates Italy’s cultural wealth and exceptional cuisine. Each itinerary comes with its own tailored menu, which will include regional dishes such as Sicilian arancini and Venetian tiramisu. The culinary experience is aided by ‘Rome’s Ghost Kitchen’ artisans, who ensure every plate is a masterpiece of freshness and precision.

Chef Heinz Beck is a culinary master

Samy Ghachem, General Manager of La Dolce Vita Orient Express, commented “The appointment of Chef Heinz Beck represents a remarkable alignment of vision and excellence. His unparalleled culinary mastery, an innovative blend of tradition and modernity, and ability to craft unforgettable dining experiences perfectly embody the essence of la dolce vita. Under his expert guidance, dining aboard La Dolce Vita Orient Express will be a grand celebration of Italy’s gastronomic diversity, and we have the utmost confidence that he will create something truly exceptional for our guests”

The Italian gastronomy journey with Chef Beck is available to book for the Spring of 2025. prices start at 3,500 euros a person for the luxury train experience.