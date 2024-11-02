The Ojén Tostón festival

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 12:09 • 1 minute read

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Credit: Nito - Shutterstock.

Ojén, a small pueblo blanco in the Sierra de las Nieves, just 10 minutes from Marbella, will celebrate its annual Tostón festival as is tradition on the first Sunday of November after All Saints’ Day.

On Sunday, November 10, in the Plaza de Andalucía, the air will fill with the aroma of barbecues cooking up chestnuts to be served in paper cones for everyone, accompanied by (traditionally) brandy, other local liqueurs, tapas, live music, some fun games, and a craft market selling specialities from the area such as olive oils, traditional sausages, and handicrafts that reflect the identity of the region.

In this celebration, it is gastronomy that occupies the place of honour. The stalls of roasted chestnuts and freshly grilled bacon, along with raisins in brandy, offer a showcase of the most representative flavours of autumn in Ojén.

Sierra de las Nieves, a UNESCO Natural Heritage Site

The Tostón Popular de Ojén is more than a party; it is a celebration of the identity of a people who, year after year, celebrate the abundance of their land and the warmth of their community. Tradition is mixed with innovation, but always under the watchful eye of the mountains of the Sierra de las Nieves, a UNESCO Natural Heritage Site, which surround this Andalusian enclave with its majestic nature and its mantle of chestnut trees, which every November recall the deep connection between the environment and its inhabitants.

This festival has its origin in the days of chestnut collection in the areas of Juanar and El Puerto. Families, and especially groups of young people, used to gather on November 1 to spend a day in the countryside side-by-side, where freshly collected chestnuts were roasted and enjoyed along with some brandy. These days, after being declared an event of cultural heritage, it is the streets of the town where people of all ages come together for roasted chestnuts in a party atmosphere, accompanied by various liquors, with or without alcohol. The festivities begin at 10am and carry on throughout the day.