By Nina Cook • Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 22:06 • 1 minute read

Vera aims to captivate British tourists with its unique blend of coastal beauty and cultural heritage at WTM London. Credit: BeachAtlas

For the first time, Vera will showcase its tourism offerings at the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) in London, one of the largest international tourism fairs.

Held from November 5 to 7 at ExCeL London, the event attracts global tourism operators and agents. This marks a significant step for Vera, positioning itself on an international stage to attract more British visitors.

Vera’s mayor, Alfonso García, and City Promotion Councillor Carolina Pérez Gallardo will represent the town, participating under the Costa de Almería and Turismo Andaluz brands, both well-regarded in the UK market. Mayor García emphasised the importance of this debut, stating, “Being at WTM London is essential as it connects us with key global destinations. Our aim is to present Vera as an attractive option for British tourists landing in Almería.”

Pérez Gallardo noted that the event allows Vera to demonstrate its year-round appeal. “We want to show agents that Vera offers much more than sun and beaches. With our ideal climate, stunning beaches, rich gastronomy, and cultural heritage, we are the perfect choice for UK tourists seeking a diverse Spanish experience,” she explained.

By attending WTM London, Vera hopes to boost its reputation as a quality tourism destination and strengthen its ties with the British market.

